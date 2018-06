BOSTON (WHDH) – Sky 7 is over a large protest that has caused some traffic problems in Boston’s Financial District.

Dozens of protesters have blocked Congress Street. They say the rights of the underprivileged are under attack.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and on WHDH.com for the latest.

