BOSTON (WHDH) - A group of people protesting COVID-related mandates made their way into the State House on Wednesday while Gov. Charlie Baker held a news conference to announce plans to lift the statewide school mask mandate later this month.

About a dozen protesters managed to breach a security checkpoint at the State House’s Ashburton Park entrance around 10:30 a.m. and proceeded to pass around a megaphone, chanting against mandates that state and local officials have put in place.

A woman from Dorchester was able to make her way up to the third-floor library, where Baker was speaking, but she says she was dragged away by state troopers.

“The public building is supposed to be open to the public. There is no law that says we can’t enter the building. If the press can be inside the building the public should be able to be in there,” the woman said. “This about all of the mandates and government overreach. I mean these vaccines are experimental.”

Another protester added, “We’ve sent emails, we’ve made phone calls, we’ve tried to go to the public buildings…They’ve closed them for an emergency that does not exist. We’ve gone to their homes, we’ve gone to press conferences. We can not be heard anywhere.”

All of the protesters were ushered out of the State House shortly before 12:30 p.m. and no arrests were made, state police said.

The State House has not yet reopened to the public due to the pandemic.

