MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Pro-Palestinian protestors remained gathered at an encampment at Tufts University Wednesday, one day after university officials said they would be issuing a no trespass order related to the demonstration.

While police moved in to clear encampments on campuses across the country and after Tufts officials noted what they described as efforts to “escalate” the Tufts encampment, one protester told 7NEWS they won’t be leaving.

“All eyes are on Gaza,” the protester said. “We will not back down.”

Tufts protestors started their encampment amid a larger wave of protests on April 22.

On Tuesday, Tufts’ president and other leaders said the encampment was growing, prompting new safety concerns. Among other things, officials said protesters brought in additional demonstrators who are not affiliated with the school. Officials said demonstrators have also been harassing staff as they try to clean up campus ahead of commencement ceremonies on May 19.

Tufts officials said protesters took and painted furniture that the university rented for an event. Officials said protesters later refused to return the furniture to the company that owns it.

“The protesters have refused our offers and have continued to escalate matters by expanding the encampment,” campus officials said. “We continue to do everything within reason to avoid the confrontations seen at other universities. But the encampment needs to end, and Commencement setup needs to begin.”

Protesters at Tufts have said they want the university to divest from any companies doing business with Israel amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

School officials said they have held meetings with the protesters to find common ground, but they have not been able to come to an agreement.

With the no trespass order now looming, officials said students who do not vacate the encampment space “will be subject to the Community Standards processes which may result in suspension or other sanctions.”

For seniors, officials said sanctions could also include being barred from participating in senior week events or Commencement.

“It is our strong desire that it does not come to this, and the protesters choose to leave voluntarily,” officials said.

Tufts was not allowing outside journalists on campus Wednesday. But the campus’ student newspaper, The Tufts Daily, said there were no major confrontations overnight.

Outside Tufts, other Boston-area encampments remained at MIT and Harvard University Wednesday. Two additional encampments at Emerson College and Northeastern University were cleared by police over the past week.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

