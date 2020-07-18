Protesters continue to rally against Cambridge Whole Foods’ BLM mask policy

Dozens of people continued to protest outside a Cambridge Whole Foods over the company’s policy on masks that read Black Lives Matter Saturday.

The company says its dress code forbids the masks, which employees say does not align with corporate leadership saying they support the movement. Employees and shoppers have protested outside the Alewife store for weeks, and some elected officials joined them Saturday.

“Why Whole Foods is choosing this battle line speaks volumes to their core values,” said State Rep. Marjorie Decker. “We have people dying at the hands of government and police. and now we have a public health crisis that is killing the same people disproportionately.”

In a statement, a Whole Foods spokesperson said the dress code is enforced to create a “customer-focused environment.”

“In order to operate in a customer-focused environment, all team members must comply with our longstanding company dress code, which prohibits clothing with visible slogans, messages, logos or advertising that are not company-related,” the statement reads. Team members with face masks that do not comply with dress code are always offered new face masks. Team members are unable to work until they comply with the dress code.”

