Protesters, counterprotesters take to Boston streets over Hong Kong tensions

BOSTON (WHDH) - As protests in Hong Kong entered their eleventh week, Boston-area residents are taking to the streets as well to weigh in on the controversy.

Hundreds of thousands of people returned to the streets in Hong Kong to protest a law that would allow Chinese officials to extradite people from the area to mainland China for criminal trials.

And in Boston, dozens marched from the State House to the Chinatown gate in solidarity with the protesters overseas.

“Hong Kong is very different than China in that we still have the freedom of speech and freedom of assembly that we’re going out and protesting for our freedom and for our human rights, and that’s something a lot of people in mainland China don’t know,” said Frances Hui.

Counterprotesters also marched, calling for China and Hong Kong to be unified as one nation.

“There is no police brutality,” said Qicheng Yu. The brutality has been inflicted on ordinary Hong Kong people and people visiting and it’s a lot of disruption, so basically the goal is to disrupt the order.”

The Chinese government has said in a statement that they aim to begin what they called a “sincere dialogue” with protesters when tensions die down.

