Protesters decry flu vaccine at State House

BOSTON (WHDH) - A large crowd gathered outside of the State House in Boston on Sunday to protest the state’s flu vaccine mandate.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced earlier this month that all children attending school or day care will be required to get a flu vaccine by December.

Doctors say the mandate is aimed at ensuring hospitals don’t have to treat both flu and COVID-19 cases, especially if there’s another surge.

Some protesters said they opposed government-mandated vaccines, while others said they are not against vaccines as a whole but are displeased that the state is imposing the new requirement.

“My children are fully vaccinated with all mandated vaccines,” said parent Erin Smith. “It’s the flu vaccine, with discussion and research with my [primary care physician] it’s not valuable enough for my children to have it.”

