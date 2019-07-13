Protesters decry RMV at State House rally

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of protesters calling for “justice for the fallen seven” rallied outside the State House Saturday, calling for changes at the Registry of Motor Vehicles in the wake the deaths of seven motorcyclists last month.

The bikers were killed in a crash with a flatbed truck in New Hampshire, and the driver accused of causing the crash had numerous out of state violations that those states’ registries had sent to the RMV. But the RMV did not review those citations, and has since suspended the licenses of more than 1,600 drivers whose driving information had been stored, unchecked, in boxes in a Quincy office.

RMV head Erin Deveney has resigned, but protesters at the rally, organized by talk radio host Jeff Kuhner, say that is not enough.

“Unfortunately in our state, we don’t have any accountability, we saw this past week they claim they couldn’t go through those 53 boxes,” said Lou Valanzola, who attended the rally. “The state and those politicians up here need to start working for the taxpayers.”

State lawmakers are planning to hold an oversight hearing this month to focus on issues at the RMV and Gov. Charlie Baker has hired an independent auditing firm to look at the agency.

