Protesters demand DA re-open cases of men killed by Boston police

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds rallied outside Suffolk District Attorney Rachel Rollins’ office Tuesday, demanding she re-open the cases of black men killed by police in Boston and prosecute the officers.

The mothers of three men shot and killed by Boston police — Burrell Ramsey-White, Usaamah Rahim, and Terrence Coleman — called for their cases to be re-opened.

“You have a job to do,” said Brock Satter of Mass Action Against Brutality at the rally. “We demand Rachel Rollins re-open the cases of these three families in particular.”

After the rally, protesters marched down Tremont Street to the South End.

