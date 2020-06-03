Protesters demand justice during demonstration outside Baker’s Swampscott home

SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A large group of protesters gathered outside of Gov. Charlie Baker’s home in Swampscott to hold a demonstration demanding justice on Tuesday.

The crowd took a knee as they shouted, “I can’t breathe,” in reference to the death of George Floyd, who said that same phrase as a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes.

Sasha Danilov, one of the organizers, says she wants to use the opportunities she’s been given to make a difference for others.

“I feel like as a person, I’m white, so I have a lot of privilege and I feel like I need to use it to spread the message that black lives do matter and all lives can’t matter until black lives matter,” she said.

Danilov added that they organized the protest in Swampscott because many people in the area couldn’t attend the larger demonstrators in Boston.

