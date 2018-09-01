Protesters demand store stop selling assault-style rifle

KITTERY, Maine (AP) — Several dozen protesters, including some New Hampshire high school students, are planning to protest against a Kittery store selling assault-style rifles.

The protest Saturday morning in front of the Kittery Trading Post follows a letter from several Maine lawmakers asking the store to restrict gun sales and discontinue sales of what the lawmakers call assault-style rifles. The letter was written by Deane Rykerson, Lydia Blume, and Patty Hymanson — who represent York and Kittery — alongside others from Maine and New Hampshire.

The protest is the latest effort by gun control advocates to target retailers that sell assault weapons following the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida and other high-profile shootings. Walmart and Dick’s Sporting Goods decided they would no longer sell “assault weapons” or firearms to people under age 21.

