A crowd of protesters demanding a ceasefire in Gaza are blocking traffic on Commonwealth Avenue in Boston during the morning commute.

State police are diverting traffic around the demonstration on the Boston University Bridge. The group, called If Not Now, is made up of American Jews and their allies and is calling for the release of hostages and a ceasefire.

Dozens of Jewish Americans are blocking BU bridge and demanding that Elizabeth Warren and US Gov. Officials call for a ceasefire in Gaza. @7News pic.twitter.com/CRM6WtoyCG — Sabrina Silva (@SabSilv) November 16, 2023

Troopers are deployed along w/ our partners @bostonpolice and @CambridgePolice for protest activity on BU Bridge, which is closed. BU Bridge is currently closed. Expect heavy traffic disruptions. #MATraffic #Boston #Cambridge #StorrowDrive #MemorialDrive — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 16, 2023

