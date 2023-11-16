A crowd of protesters demanding a ceasefire in Gaza are blocking traffic on Commonwealth Avenue in Boston during the morning commute.
State police are diverting traffic around the demonstration on the Boston University Bridge. The group, called If Not Now, is made up of American Jews and their allies and is calling for the release of hostages and a ceasefire.
No additional information was immediately available.
