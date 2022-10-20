BOSTON (WHDH) - A group of protesters disrupted Boston Mayor Michelle Wu as she gave a press conference on conditions and efforts at Mass. and Cass, the troubled area of the city where many unhoused people and people struggling with addiction gather.

Mid-conference, Wu said she was going to cut the conference short and move to the side as her remarks were drowned out by protesters’ chants.

The day before, crews cleaned up the area as the people there were moved to side streets, which the city has said is part of a weekly cleanup.

