Protesters face off with police in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Peaceful protests turned tense in Worcester Monday night as demonstrator and police began to clash.

Conflicts arose at the Dunkin Donuts near the intersection of May and Main streets around 10:30 p.m. when a group of protesters began congregating outside and police, dressed in full riot gear, stepped in and began pushing them back.

At least one person was taken into police custody.

The reason for that has not yet been made clear.

Several more protesters arrived at the scene and began chanting.

This comes at the end of a peaceful protest held in the city earlier in the day after thousands of people marched from City Hall to the courthouse.

UPDATE: Right now police continue to push the group of people back & away from Main & May. Still remains peaceful. #7News pic.twitter.com/RtAsPtvYrr — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) June 2, 2020

