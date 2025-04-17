CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Protesters gathered at Harvard University Thursday after the Department of Homeland Security demanded “detailed records” on student visa holders’ “illegal and violent activities.”

Harvard could also lose the privilege of enrolling foreign students if it does not comply the the Trump administration’s demands.

Homeland Security is also canceling grants, and the Trump administration is asking the IRS to rescind Harvard’s tax-exempt status.

On Thursday, Harvard responded, saying there is no legal basis to revoke its tax-exempt status.

