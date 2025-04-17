CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Protesters gathered at Harvard University Thursday amid a funding fight with President Donald Trump’s administration.

The rally took place after the Department of Homeland Security demanded “detailed records” on what is calls student visa holders’ “illegal and violent activities.”

Harvard could also lose the privilege of enrolling foreign students if it does not comply the the Trump administration’s demands. Homeland Security is also canceling grants, and the Trump administration is asking the IRS to rescind Harvard’s tax-exempt status.

On Thursday, Harvard responded, saying there is no legal basis to revoke its tax-exempt status.

“It makes absolutely no sense, no matter what party you’re in and no matter whether you voted for him or not. This is not the American way,” said Governor Maura Healey.

The White House is also demanding major changes to Harvard’s hiring and admissions policies, including that it eliminate diversity programs and overhaul its curriculum.

Congressman Stephen Lynch said Thursday that it is a fight Harvard cannot afford to lose.

“We’re proud of Harvard standing up for academic freedom. They’ve got a record of 388 years of fighting for academic freedom for their students and their faculty. And we can’t back down on this. This goes to the very heart of our democracy, and of the efficacy and purpose of education in general. Just because Trump doesn’t like what they’re teaching at the universities, it is Gestapo-like in trying to take over what is taught at our leading universities,” Lynch said.

Lawmakers are weighing in on the conflict.

“We’re going to fight any attempts to undermine the funding for Harvard University, they are standing up for their academic independence,” said Senator Ed Markey.

Former President Joe Biden is praising Harvard’s decision to defy the Trump administration. According to the Harvard Crimson, Biden says the school has stepped up in a way no other school has.

The former president made the comments during a visit to the Harvard Kennedy School Wednesday afternoon.

The Department of Homeland Security said that “if Harvard cannot verify in full compliance with its reporting requirements, the university will lose the privilege of enrolling foreign students.”

