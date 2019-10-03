Protesters gather outside State House amid temporary ban on sale of vape products

BOSTON (WHDH) - Vape supporters gathered outside the State House on Thursday to send a message to Gov. Charlie Baker that they are unhappy with the four-month ban on the sale of all vaping products throughout Massachusetts.

Baker announced the temporary ban on Sept. 24, declaring a public health emergency after multiple instances nationwide of severe lung disease associated with the use of e-cigarettes and marijuana vaping products.

Protesters say this ban will not stop people from vaping, but will encourage them to go to other states or the black market to make vape-related purchases.

They added that this could put stores in the Bay State out of business.

Multiple lawsuits that claim the ban is unconstitutional have been filed against the Commonwealth.

