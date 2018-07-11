Protesters gather to end distracted driving in MA

BOSTON (WHDH) - Protestors gathered in front of the State House Wednesday to call for new legislation to end distracted driving in Massachusetts.

Advocacy groups gathered to call for the House to pass a bill that would ban drivers from using handheld devices behind the wheel.

Proponents of the bill gathered to share their stories of loss.

“No one else should go through what we have gone through,” Anna Cheshire Levitan said. “We don’t want this for you, we don’t want it for our state we don’t want it for our country.

Massachusetts is one of only two New England states without hands-free legislation.

The Senate did pass bills in 2016 and 2017 that banned texting and driving, however, these did not extend to all hand-held devices.

