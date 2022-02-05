BOSTON (WHDH) - Demonstrators in Boston called for peace during a protest at Park Street Station as U.S. troops head to Europe amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

On Saturday, Russia sent bomber on patrol over ally Belarus and thousands of Russian troops have already gathered along Ukraine’s border. The Pentagon said the U.S. servicemembers headed to Europe will not fight in Ukraine, but members of Massachusetts Peace Action said the countries need to back down instead of saber-rattling.

“We’re calling for de-escalation, negotiation and diplomacy, not more troops and weapons into the situation,” said Brian Garvey. “That’s not going to make things better, that’s going to ramp up tensions.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)