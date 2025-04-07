SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Protesters pushed their way onto a Tufts University stage as Congressman Seth Moulton was set to speak about the state of the government.

The group of four demonstrators held a banner with the message “Protect free speech, free Rumeysa Ozturk.” Ozturk is a Turkish National studying at Tufts.

She was taken into custody by Federal Agents in Somerville last month. Home security footage captured the incident. The video sparked outrage.

“I think its a very very dangerous time in America,” said Moulton.

Ozturk’s detainment sparked fear among other international students.

“Two things are essentially happening. One, the state department has revoked their visas, and two, ICE has gone in and terminated their student status in the database,” said Heather Perez Arroyo, MA Law Reform Institute, Sr. Immigration Attorney.

A Tufts spokesperson said that along with Ozturk, another student also had their visa terminated. Harvard reports three current students and two recent grads have had theirs’ revoked as well.

UMass Boston revealed that seven members of its university community have seen their visas pulled.

UMass Amherst and Northeastern University also saw the legal status of their international students ended.

“What we’re really troubled by is that we’re seeing minor incidents, even off campus traffic violations, being alleged as grounds for someone losing their lawful status as a student,” said Perez Arroyo.

While the protesters disrupting the congressman’s event at Tufts were escorted out of the building, representative Moulton says he has appealed to the Trump administration for answers and understands the community’s frustration.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)