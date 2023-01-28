BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of protesters gathered in Boston on Saturday to protest police violence one day after the gruesome video of the deadly beating five Memphis police officers delivered to Tyre Nichols was released to the public.

In a peaceful demonstration, those gathered marched from the Common through Boston and spoke out against police violence and recognized all of those who have died at the hands of police.

The graphic footage emerged one day after the officers were charged with murder in Nichols’ death. The chilling images of another Black man dying at the hands of police renewed tough questions about how fatal encounters with law enforcement continue even after repeated calls for change.

Protesters gathered for mostly peaceful demonstrations in other major cities, including Memphis, where several dozen demonstrators blocked the Interstate 55 bridge that carries traffic over the Mississippi River toward Arkansas. Semitrucks were backed up for a distance. In Washington, dozens of protestors gathered in Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House and near Black Lives Matter Plaza.

