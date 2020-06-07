Protesters march through Boston past police headquarters to protest brutality, call for change

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of people gathered at City Hall Plaza before marching past Boston Police Headquarters to protest the death of George Floyd and police brutality Sunday, calling for major reforms.

At the plaza, speakers described how protests have spread around the world because of the leadership of black Americans.

“The rebellion is a popular rebellion, but we must know it is led by the black youth and black working class of this country,” one speaker said.

As they marched, protesters took a knee for nine minutes, the length of time Minneapolis police knelt on Floyd’s neck. Protesters said they want to stop paid administrative leave and qualified immunity for police, with some pushing for defunding the department.

