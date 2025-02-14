BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of protesters gathered on Boston Common Friday afternoon, with signs and chants stating “stop the coup.”

A coalition of organizations came together on the snowy grass, including environmental groups, social justice groups, and the Boston chapter of Democratic Socialists of America.

Speakers are slated to express concerns about Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s “special government employee” position after President Donald Trump appointed him to lead the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency.

Organizers called the partnership dangerous.

“What’s going on right now is that we have a billionaire coup d’etat happening. They are taking over all of our infrastructure and we must stop it. And the only way we’re going to be able to stop it is by building courage and solidarity across each other, and saying no to the violence that is being posted upon us,” said Estefania Galvis, of the Democratic Socialists of America.

Signs at the rally include “Stop Elon Musk Now,” “People Over Fascism,” and “Ceasefire Now in Gaza.” A ceasefire is currently underway between Hamas and Israel.

