Protesters on Boston Common meet to reject police brutality

BOSTON (AP) — Protesters gathered on Boston Common on Wednesday to again denounce police brutality against people of color, as authorities mopped up after violent demonstrations overnight in a restive suburb.

Black Lives Matter called for more peaceful protesting aimed at ending white-on-black brutality like the deadly arrest of George Floyd by a white Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air.

Demonstrators starting gathering on the Common around 3:30 p.m. The protest is expected to wrap up around 5:30 p.m. ahead of the city’s 9 p.m. coronavirus curfew, 7’s Steve Cooper reported.

Crowds on the Boston Common gather with a message and promise to put an end to police brutality #7news pic.twitter.com/MocCniFGrK — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) June 3, 2020

They cheered after learning that prosecutors have expanded their case against the police who were at the scene of Floyd’s death, charging three with aiding and abetting a murder and upgrading the charges against the officer who pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck to second-degree murder.

Thousands protested peacefully Tuesday night in Boston’s Franklin Park, staging a “die-in” and chanting “no justice, no peace.” Police officers at times knelt in solidarity with the racially diverse crowd.

Things took a violent turn Tuesday night in Brockton, a city south of Boston with a large black population, where police used tear gas and pepper spray to break up protesters rallying in front of the police station as they hurled bottles and other objects at officers. The unrest followed a peaceful rally at a middle school.

“I share the anger of our citizens at police misconduct across the United States, but I’m saddened that some chose violence and vandalism,” Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan said in a statement. “We cannot let a few violent acts overshadow the powerful message of peace.”

Protesters rushed to the aid of a Boston Globe reporter who was hit in the face with pepper spray as police pushed back the crowd. State police were called after demonstrators began pelting Brockton officers with bottles and fireworks.

Gov. Charlie Baker acknowledged the protests at a Wednesday press conference saying “thousands and thousands of people are making their voices heard and taking a stand against the violence and injustice that befalls the black community every day across this country.”

“There were moments of tension and raw emotion. People shared their pain and frustration. They shared their agony and their anger over the injustice that pervades our nation. It was hard to watch at times,” Baker added, decrying the “cowards and criminals” who tried to injure police and destroy property.

Baker said he and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito have talked in recent days with members of the black and Latino community, elected officials, clergy members and public safety officials about ways to enhance transparency and accountability across the Massachusetts law enforcement system.

Baker also acknowledged the challenge of holding protests during a pandemic given the need to remain six feet apart from each other, wear masks in public, and avoid large gatherings.

“We understand this guidance is in conflict with assembling to exercise First Amendment rights,” Baker said. “We ask everyone to balance the fight against the virus with the fight for what we as individuals believe in.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)