Protesters organize impeachment rally on Boston Common ahead of House vote

BOSTON (WHDH) - As the U.S. House of Representatives prepares to take a historic vote on the impeachment of President Trump, tens of thousands of people participated in rallies across the country to push legislators to vote in favor of impeachment.

Despite rain and snow, hundreds of protesters carrying signs and chanting messages confirming no one is above the law packed Boston Common on the eve of the vote to demonstrate their support for impeachment.

Among the speakers was former governor and current Republican presidential candidate Bill Weld.

“This is no time for is to bend our necks to the yoke,” he said. “This is a time for action by all of us.

U.S. Sen. Ed Markey also spoke at the event and then took to twitter to voice his opinions.

“President Trump has engaged in bribery, extortion, and obstruction of justice,” Markey said in a post on Twitter. “The evidence is overwhelming and irrefutable. Thank you to those protesting tonight and demanding accountability of a corrupt president.”

Though the rain eventually proved to be too much for most, a small group of dedicated demonstrators stayed behind to keep the spirit alive.

Despite their enthusiasm many in the crowd said the result of the inquiry will likely be more of the same.

“He probably will not be removed but I wasn’t really expecting that to begin with,” one man said.

More than 600 rallies took place from Alaska to Florida.

