Protesters organize impeachment rally on Boston Common ahead of House vote

BOSTON (WHDH) - As the U.S. House of Representatives prepares to take a historic vote on the impeachment of President Donald Trump, over 600 rallies are taking place across the country to push legislators to vote in favor of impeachment.

Hundreds of protestors packed Boston Common on the eve of the vote despite rain and snow carrying signs and chanting messages stating no one is above the law.

Among the speakers was former Governor Bill Weld and Senator Ed Markey.

“President Trump has engaged in bribery, extortion, and obstruction of justice,” Markey said in a post on Twitter. ” The evidence is overwhelming and irrefutable. Thank you to those protesting tonight and demanding accountability of a corrupt president.”

President Trump has engaged in bribery, extortion, and obstruction of justice. The evidence is overwhelming and irrefutable. Thank you to those protesting tonight and demanding accountability of a corrupt president. https://t.co/tA0BQsay7S — Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) December 17, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)