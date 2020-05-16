Protesters outside Gov. Baker’s home demand he re-open economy

SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of people gathered outside Gov. Charlie Baker’s Swampscott home Saturday, demanding he re-open the state’s economy.

The governor’s current stay-at-home order is set to expire Monday. Baker has a plan for a phased re-opening across the state but has emphasized he wants to see a consistent decrease in coronavirus numbers before that happens.

Some protesters wore masks while others did not, saying they would not comply with Baker’s guidelines on masks.

Several counterprotesters showed up to support Baker.

