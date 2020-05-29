Protesters pepper sprayed in clash with officers outside Boston police station

BOSTON (WHDH) – Demonstrators gathered in Boston’s South End Friday afternoon calling for justice as the former Minnesota officer accused of killing George Floyd is charged with manslaughter and murder in the third degree.

A large crowd remained outside Boston Police District Four for hours after the majority of those gathered dispersed and several were pepper-sprayed and taken into custody after a few tense moments outside as protestors clashed with officers who were standing by with batons.

Though on the whole, the demonstration remained peaceful.

Thousands marched from Peter’s Park in the South End Friday evening to Nubian Square with signs in tow and chanting, “No justice no peace, prosecute the police.”

The march started with the protestors taking a knee in solidarity with Floyd and demanding that all four officers involved in the incident be charged with his murder.

“This could have been my brother, this could have been my uncle, this could have been her father,” Janice Mewborn, who attended the protest said. “It needs to stop. I’m done.”

All along the way, community members joined the march and chanted for change.

“Black lives really do matter,” protester Tony Starks said. “This is something that has been going on forever and it has been time for it to quit but, now it’s going to stop.”

A number of organizers took the opportunity to call on officials to reopen some local cases including that of Terrence Coleman from 2016.

