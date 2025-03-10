BOSTON (WHDH) - Demonstrators gathered across the country, including in Boston, calling for Elon Musk to leave the Department of Government Efficiency.

While several protesters ended up in handcuffs in New York, activists in Boston led a peaceful demonstration at the Tesla dealership at the Prudential Center.

The group demonstrated against Musk’s unelected authority.

“They’re firing people that protect our country — whether its our airlines, our health and safety,” said protester Linda Blessing.

Musk has been tasked by President Donald Trump to reduce what he calls wasteful spending by the government. Demonstrators criticized the Tesla CEO’s moves to slash the federal workforce and his access to federal funds.

“He’s under investigation by 11 different federal agencies, he’s destroying those agencies to keep himself out of jail,” Shua Sanchez said.

Tesla has also seen multiple cases of vandalization over the past week. One person was shot through the windows of a dealership in Oregon. Another threw a fire-starting device in a Colorado dealership.

Closer to home, a supercharging station in Littleton went up in flames.

Some said the protesting is part of an effort to hit Musk in his pockets.

“More than half of his wealth is in Tesla stock and right now, like the whole world is rejecting Tesla as a company. The stock has lost almost half of its value just in the last couple of months,” Sanchez said.

The protesters said the plan to demonstrate weekly for the foreseeable future.

“We need to stand up and fight for our rights and say when things are wrong,” Blessing said.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)