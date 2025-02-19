BOSTON (WHDH) - Protesters gathered at White Stadium Wednesday to rally against the renovation of Franklin Park in Boston.

Demolition crews started tearing down the stadium earlier this month to make way for a new facility, which will be used by a professional women’s soccer team and Boston Public Schools.

Taxpayers are expected to front half the cost of the $200 million project.

“This is all a capitalist venture to make huge amounts of money to steal our park. Our park is not for sale,” said protester Steve Kirschbaum, of Boston.

The group protesting Wednesday said they have an alternative plan — to renovate White Stadium as only a facility for Boston Public Schools, at a much lower cost to taxpayers and the environment.

Speakers remarked how, last month, half of the Boston City Council called for an immediate pause on White Stadium demolition and construction until the city releases a fully public renovation option and solidifies other missing plans.

“The preservation of this park has primarily been led by Black residents, and now, those residents are being told to step aside and listen to ‘what’s best for us,'” one speaker said.

Mayoral candidate Josh Kraft attended the protest Wednesday, saying he wants the project to be put on pause until a lawsuit challenging the renovation is resolved in court.

“This is a historic park, and the public has enjoyed it for generations upon generations. You can feel people’s frustration at not being heard,” Kraft said.

A press conference in support of the renovation was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, with speakers including including Boston Public Schools athletes and coaches.

