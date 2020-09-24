BOSTON (WHDH) - Protesters gathered in Boston Wednesday after a Kentucky grand jury brought no charges against Louisville police for Breonna Taylor’s death.

The peaceful demonstration took place in Franklin Park, where organizer Monica Cannon-Grant says she wasn’t surprised by the attorney general’s announcement but disappointed.

“It’s a slap in the face and were gonna keep protesting but I want people to understand the United States, Massachusetts and all the other states are lucky Black folks are only asking for equality and equity, because if this fight was for revenge, it would look totally different,” she said.

Cannon-Grant added that some of the people who attended the rally in Boston are planning to head down to Louisville to show their support.

Other protests were held across the United States, including in Louisville, where two officers were shot.

