BOSTON (WHDH) - A group of protesters set an American flag on fire outside of the White House on Independence Day.

The Revolution Club and the Revolution Tour had announced plans to burn a flag within sight of the government building in opposition of President Donald Trump and his “Salute to America” event.

Cellphone video captured the protesters lighting the flag on fire as a Secret Service officer ran over to quickly put out the flames with a fire extinguisher.

Several people were detained.

Officials have not announced what charges they could face.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)