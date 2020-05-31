Protesters smash, ignite cruisers, clash with police in Boston after peaceful march

BOSTON (WHDH) - Officers used tear gas on protesters on Tremont Street in Boston Sunday and protesters allegedly threw bricks at them while also throwing bottles at police in Downtown Crossing after a peaceful protest in the wake of George Floyd’s death Sunday night.

Protesters broke the windshields of a police SUV on Tremont Street as well. One officer was in the SUV when the windows were broken.

Other protesters jumped on another police cruiser on Tremont Street, and a cruiser at Tremont and Park Street was set on fire.

The confrontations took place after a largely peaceful protest at the State House.

Police told “peaceful protesters” to leave Tremont Street shortly after 9:30 p.m., and later tweeted that protesters “have surrendered the moral high ground.”

Officers wearing riot gear lined Downtown Crossing and pushed crowds back with motorcycles on Tremont Street while some protesters launched fireworks.

Bank windows and residential doors were smashed on Beacon Street and in Downtown Crossing.

Protesters and police faced off on Temple and Tremont streets. Several hundred protesters remained in the area compared to the thousands that had been at the Common earlier.

Those now protesting in the streets of Boston have surrendered the moral high ground as efforts to hurt and harm police officers continue to intensify in our city. Men and women of BPD doing their best to restore order and keep the peace. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) June 1, 2020

Peaceful protestors along Tremont Street are asked to vacate the area. If you are a peaceful protestor, the time to vacate and go home is now. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) June 1, 2020