Protesters, son of Eric Garner demand Gov. Baker stop police violence

BOSTON (WHDH) - The son of Eric Garner, who was killed when New York City police put him in a chokehold in 2014, joined several hundred protesters who marched to the State House and demanded Gov. Charlie Baker stop police violence Monday.

The march, organized by Violence in Boston and Black Lives Matter, began at the Reggie Lewis Center and ended at the steps of the State House, where organizers told participants to call Baker and demand he end police violence and support cutting police budgets.

Eric Garner Jr., whose father’s death in police custody while saying “I can’t breathe” led to nationwide outrage in 2014, said he wanted to join the protest in Boston.

“It’s important for me to come out here, because not a lot of young people are out here,” Garner Jr. said, adding he was pleased at the continual protests after George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others were killed in police custody. “It’s inspiring, I want everybody to keep it up.”

