Protesters speak out after racist attack in Swampscott

SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Swampscott residents took to the streets in support of three women who said they were nearly run down by a woman shouting racist language at them.

The women said they were walking with their children across a parking lot by a local bank when a vehicle nearly hit them, and a woman inside yelled racist insults at them.

“Every time we drive down this road it brings up that traumatic night,” said Ebony White, one of the women involved. “No kid should ever experience that. These are the things as mothers we try and protect our children from. Now, it’s out there.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)