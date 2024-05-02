BOSTON (WHDH) - Pro-Palestinian protesters in Boston are standing firm, refusing to clear their encampments.

School leaders at Tufts, which issued a no trespass order to protesters, said students will face consequences in they don’t move out soon.

The university said the encampment is set up where commencement ceremonies are set to take place, and demonstrators have rejected a suggestion that they move to a different location, with some students now threatening to boycott commencement exercises if police are called in and the encampments are removed.

An open letter to Tufts President Sunil Kumar signed by more than 200 students says in part: “Any commencement ‘celebration’ built on violently sweeping, arresting, or otherwise harassing the Gaza solidarity encampment is not a celebration in which we would partake”.

Construction workers could be seen setting up for upcoming commencement events on campus Thursday afternoon. The administration has threatened to ticket protesters for trespassing and warned there would be consequences for those who stay.

“They do have to recognize that they don’t set the rules for the campus and that, if it comes to it, those rules have to be enforced, and we all know what that means,” Tufts faculty member Michael Glennon said.

Tufts freshman Breoghan Conchan, who was not involved in the protest, said the university should work around the protesters.

“I understand that there’s events that are supposed to happen there, but there’s another field right there. So, I don’t really understand what the problem is,” Conchan said.

At MIT, more than a dozen tents remained pitched on the university’s campus, while at Harvard protesters were marching around their own encampment.

Congressman Jake Auchincloss visited Harvard Thursday to speak with Jewish and Israeli students, who he said feel unheard and alone.

“I have written to Harvard requesting an action plan for how they’re going to improve their antisemitism culture over the next several weeks,” Auchincloss said. “People have the right to say, to protest, to disagree — universities also have the obligation to enforce and uphold a suitable learning environment for all students.”

At Emerson, where over 100 were arrested last week after an encampment was cleared by police, students put sticky notes of their demands on the windows of an administration building.

Governor Maura Healey said she supports the right to peaceful protest, but there are limits.

“I’ll continue to support universities and their efforts to ensure that students are safe on campus, and that campus operations are able to continue unimpeded,” Healey said.

North of Massachusetts, over 100 were arrested Wednesday at the University of New Hampshire and Dartmouth College encampments, all part of a nationwide movement of student demonstrations.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)