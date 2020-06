QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of demonstrators took a knee in silence in Quincy Tuesday to protest the death of George Floyd.

Floyd was killed after Minneapolis police knelt on his neck last week. One officer has been charged with third-degree murder.

Some business owners boarded up their stores near City Hall, where the protest was taking place.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)