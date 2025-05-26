BOSTON (WHDH) - Many took to the streets of Boston on Memorial Day to demand protections for immigrants.

Protesters marched from the immigration office at City Hall Plaza to the Massachusetts State House, calling on Governor Maura Healey to take action to protect the state’s immigrant community.

“People are being snatched off the streets without legal process. Some of these people have a right to be in this country, they have green cards, they have work permits, and they are working hard to make this country great,” said protester Maria Termina.

Protesters ended their march will a rally on Boston Common, calling it “Rally for a Dream.”

“There should be real action within the state of Massachusetts as a sovereign state to push back against the the overreach of ICE,” another protester said.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)