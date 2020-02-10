Protesters thrown out of NH ‘Cops For Trump’ rally during Pence speech

Several protesters at a “Cops for Trump” rally in New Hampshire were thrown out after interrupting a speech by Vice President Mike Pence in advance of a re-election rally held by President Donald Trump Monday.

The protesters yelled “Trump endangers Jews!” during Pence’s remarks to attendees before several people in the crowd and security grabbed them and pulled them out of the room.

Pence is on a bus tour of New Hampshire, and told 7News he was looking forward to the presidential campaign later this year.

“It’s exciting, we’ll have a great rally tonight,” Pence said. “We’re going to bring this campaign all across the state.”

