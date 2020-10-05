BOSTON (WHDH) - Protesters plan to gather outside the Boston federal courthouse Monday to decry the flu vaccine mandate.

In August, health officials announced that influenza immunization is required for all children 6 months of age or older who are attending state child care, pre-school, kindergarten, K-12, colleges and universities

A rally against the mandate organized by Flu You Baker is set to take place at 1 p.m. in front of the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse.

The group also held a protest outside the State House back in August.

