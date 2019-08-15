Protesters, Trump supporters clash outside rally in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Crowds filled the arena inside President Donald Trump’s New Hampshire rally Thursday night.

Thousands of Trump supporters who were denied entry into the Southern New Hampshire University arena clashed with the hundreds of protestors that gathered outside to voice their objections.

A few spats came to blows outside the arena but, the confrontations between protestors and Trump supporters consisted mostly of yelling and screaming.

Manchester police officers found themselves in the middle of the fray trying to keep the peace.

“I’ve had people flipping me off which wasn’t too positive for sure,” one woman said.

Civil discourse about issues that matter was a rarity outside the rally.

“Usually there’s just nonsense shouts, profanity and nothing substantive,” one man said.

A few people did take the opportunity to hold honest conversations about their differences however, tension was still thick in the air.

As the sun went down, the protestors packed up and went home hoping to make sure the encounters did not get any uglier.

“You could see somethings kind of digress there,” one protestor said. “The whole point was to be here, we are non-violent, we are letting people know this isn’t acceptable.”

There is no word on if police have made any arrests.

