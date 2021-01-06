Protesters upset after fatal-officer involved shooting in Newton gather to demand justice

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - People upset after officers shoot and kill and knife-wielding man in Newton gathered to demand answers from police Wednesday.

They gathered outside of police headquarters and tensions ran high as speakers talked of the killing.

“It can happen to anyone anywhere and we need action actual community safety actual community care based in preventative measures to make sure people have mental health care,” one protester said.

Frank Ferrera was one of those protesters and said he is still processing what he saw from inside his barbershop 24 hours ago when two Newton police officers opened fire on 28-year-old Michael Conlon.

“It wasn’t fun to watch I knew the guy I cut his hair,” he said. “Pretty sad day… in this neighborhood you don’t see stuff like that, 38-years and I’ve never seen anything like that here.”

Officers responding to a 911 call for reports of a robbery at Indulge! on Lincoln Street in Newton Highlands around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday found Conlon, who lives above the candy shop, brandishing a knife and followed him up into an apartment, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan.

Local and state police officers then used a beanbag shotgun and a taser to try to subdue him, but were unable to do so, Ryan said. Two Newton officers then shot the suspect.

Conlon was taken to Newton-Wellesley Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No police officers were injured in the incident. Two were taken to a hospital for stress.

The owner of the candy shop was also unharmed.

Pro police supporters showed up as well and at least one person was taken into custody.

“We had a plan in place we have officers that are around we’re here to ensure again and protect and make sure everyone’s rights are protected,” Police Lieutenant Bruce Apotheker said.

The officers involved are on temporary paid administrative leave until the investigation is concluded.

