BOSTON (WHDH) - A group of protesters are voicing construction concerns over Boston’s plans to renovate White Stadium in Franklin Park.

Protesters said the city’s plan to demolish the stadium and replace it with a new facility will require more than 150 trees to be cut down.

One demonstrator dressed up as the Dr, Suess character The Lorax, who “speaks for the trees”.

Protesters are urging the city to stop the renovation, which will allow the stadium to be the home for the city’s new professional women’s soccer team.

City officials said it will also provide a state-of-the-art stadium for Boston Public Schools.

