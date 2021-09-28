SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - State police arrested climate protesters who chained themselves to a large pink boat in front of Gov. Charlie Baker’s home in Swampscott on Tuesday morning.

Troopers responding to the demonstration on Monument Avenue around 7 a.m. found that the protestors had blocked the roadway with the boat, which had the words “Climate Emergency” and “Just Transition” painted on the sides.

State police ordered the protesters to unchain themselves and disperse but they refused and continued to obstruct traffic, according to authorities.

“Springfield has the highest asthma rate in the country,” one protester could be heard yelling. “That’s in our state, Massachusetts!”

Troopers specially trained in civil disturbance response used heavy-duty tools to cut the devices holding the protesters to the boat and took them into custody, state police said.

“We’ve tried rallies and demonstrations outside of the State House and we have lots of other climate activists who try working with the legislature but nothing works,” protestor Susan Lemont said. “This works.”

Seven of the protesters who were arrested had been chained to the boat, while the eighth was on top of the boat, state police added.

Alexander Chambers, 23, of Boylston; James Comiskey, 31, of Somerville, Gerard Frank, 67, of Dudley; Gregory Mangan, 69, of Somerville; Nora Maynard, 38, of Turners Falls; Allen McGonagill, 32, of Somerville; Dylan Sessler, 27, of Hampstead, New Hampshire; and Jennifer Smith, 47, of Watertown were later charged with disorderly conduct and trespassing.

They say it was worth getting arrested and that they would do it again.

They were released on personal recognizance but ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from the governor’s home until thier cases have been resolved.

It’s not clear if Baker was home when the protesters showed up.

An investigation remains ongoing.

