CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Pro-Palestinian protestors have begun an encampment at Harvard University.

Students set up tents in Harvard Yard yesterday. Earlier this week, the University restricted access to the yard and posted signs informing students that setting up tents without permission could lead to disciplinary action.

Demonstrators are demanding Harvard divest from the war in Gaza. The school said it is “closely monitoring the situation”.

