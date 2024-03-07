Multiple individuals were arrested in Boston Thursday morning during a protest over President Joe Biden’s handling of the war in Israel-Hamas war.

According to If Not Now Boston, an organization behind the rush hour protest, more than 50 activists were arrested out of the several hundred gathered to block traffic at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Summer Street.

“We are blocking traffic because we are livid,” said IfNotNow member Dalya Lessem Elnecave in a statement. “It’s been five months since October 7, Israel’s massacre is ongoing and over 130 hostages are still held in Gaza. That Biden has not called for a lasting ceasefire with a hostage exchange deal to end this massacre is outrageous.”

Boston Police confirmed they’d made “several arrests”.

Boston Police have made several arrests after today’s protest. Traffic has reopened. More details will follow. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) March 7, 2024

“We know this protest is inconveniencing a lot of people, but the situation is far beyond the level of polite letter-writing or leaving voicemails for our senators,” said protestor and INN Boston member Nathan Foster, of Medford, in a statement. “Biden will be unable to make his message heard or pursue other governing priorities during a genocide paid for with our tax dollars and perpetrated with American weapons.”

Organizers said they are urging President Biden to call for a ceasefire in his State of the Union address Thursday night.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)