Protestors in Mass. call on Trump to accept results of election after rioters storm Capitol

BOSTON (WHDH) - Protestors took to the streets in the Commonwealth on Wednesday after rioters breached the US Capitol in support of President Donald Trump.

A small group made up of people from a number of different organizations gathered in Nubian Square for what they referred to as an anti-racist protest. From there, they marched to the State House chanting to the president with a message that urged him to accept the results of the election.

As images from the protests in Washington D.C. continued to come in, some in attendance said they wondered if color played a part in the response.

“It doesn’t even need to be said but if any of those bodies were black and brown exhibiting that behavior scaling the wall breaking into the building taking selfie’s in the chambers it would not be escorted safely and as nicely as they’ve been doing,” one man said.

With the day’s events fresh in their minds, the group said they will continue to speak out against injustice.

“There are still change it that need to be met and everything we’re seeing today is a clear indication there’s still lots of change to happen,” he continued.

The protest remained peaceful.

