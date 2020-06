BOSTON (WHDH) - People across Massachusetts continued to protest police brutality and the death of George Floyd on Saturday.

Hundreds of men in black suits stood in solidarity at Fanieul Hall, many holding signs with the names of black victims of police violence.

Protesters took the the streets of Cambridge, and gathered at Worcester City Hall as well.

