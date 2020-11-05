Protests break out across country as presidential election remains undecided

BOSTON (WHDH) - The 2020 presidential election sparked protests across the country, with some rallying in support of President Donald Trump and others demanding that every vote be counted.

Protesters in Boston marched from Nubian Square to Copley Square on Wednesday night.

They argued that all ballots must be tallied and that they are focused on what they believe is a broken system.

“I think most people here understand that the fight doesn’t stop with no matter who is in the White House,” one protester said.

“We are here now to answer the call for something new,” another protester added.

In Detroit and Phoenix, dozens of angry Trump supporters converged at vote-counting centers as returns went against the president in the two key states.

Maricopa County in Arizona closed down briefly because of the crowds.

A small group gathered in Nevada, chanting, “Count every vote, count every vote.”

People in Seattle also got together to demand a complete count of ballots.

In Colorado, protesters could be seen burning a Trump flag.

Former Vice President Joe Biden currently holds 264 electoral votes and needs 270 to win the election. Trump has 214 electoral votes.

