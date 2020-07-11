Protests over Black Lives Matter masks continue at Cambridge Whole Foods

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Whole Foods employees continued to protest at a Cambridge store after the company forbid them from wearing Black Lives Matter masks on the job.

Management sent several workers home earlier in the month for wearing the masks. Protesters said the management cares more about appearances than the movement.

“If you’re supporting this so much and you want the public to see you, which they obviously do, that’s why they have it on the front page of their website, you should be willing to let us wear it in the store as well and stand behind your message and your words,” said worker Suverino Frith. “Don’t just use it as a marketing campaign.”

