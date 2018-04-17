Protocol changed after suspected Uber rapist from Quincy flees country

QUINCY, Mass. (WHDH) – The Massachusetts Trial Court is no longer allowing bailed out prisoners 24 hours to turn over their passports after an Uber driver from Quincy accused of raping a passenger earlier this month fled the country, officials said.

Frederick Amfo, 30, was ordered held on $10,000 cash bail Friday following his arraignment in Quincy District Court on one count of rape, according to a spokeswoman for the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office. Emily Murray said Amfo climbed into the backseat of his car and raped her on April 9.

“I felt hurt, betrayed and all around upset,” said Murray. She said Weymouth police emailed her Monday to tell her that Amfo fled the country.

“I did the right thing. I came forward, I did everything by the book that you are supposed to and it failed me,” said Murray.

The judge ordered that if Amfo posted bail, he must stay away from and have no contact with the alleged victim, surrender his passport and no longer work any other ride-sharing company. A Trial Court spokeswoman said prosecutors have learned he has fled the country after being granted 24 hours to turn over his passport — an option they are no longer offering.

“The court has now implemented procedures to ensure that defendants who are ordered by the court to surrender their passports surrender them when they post bail and prior to their release,” the spokesperson said.

When Amfo failed to appear for a probation hearing and prosecutors learned he left the country, the spokeswoman said the court granted a non-bailable warrant for his arrest on Tuesday.

Amfo’s lawyer said his client moved to America from Ghana in 2009 to live with his parents and graduated from Suffolk University with a degree in accounting. His current whereabouts are unknown.

